Carmody
Leda Carmody, 70, of Jacksonville, FL died October 16, 2019, in the loving presence of her husband, Edward O'Shea Carmody, Jr, with whom she had celebrated their 34th anniversary on October 12, 2019.
Born December 10, 1948, in Middletown, NY, to Walter and Hester McEntire, Leda went on to graduate from Middletown High School and later Mount St. Mary College. Before retirement, Leda loved being a teacher and librarian; she was also a youth mentor at St. Paul's United Method Church in Middletown, NY where she had been a lifelong member. After retiring to Jacksonville, FL in 2003, Leda spent a great deal of time volunteering at the Helping Hands Thrift Store, part of the Murray Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Jr., her son Michael (Amy), daughter Lori Woznick, Edward Carmody III (Debra), Kimberly Carmody (Jessica) and Todd Carmody (Julianne). Part of Leda's greatest joy was being a grandmother to Christina Carmody, Noah Woznick, Nathan Futch, Landry Futch, Teagan Woznick and most recently, Hugh Carmody. In addition to her own relatives, Leda had countless friends who would become family over the years.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 10 am at the Murray Hill Baptist Church, 4300 Post St., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Relatives and friends are welcomed to share in a luncheon immediately following the ceremony.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019