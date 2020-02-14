|
Weathersbee
Ledger McConn Weathersbee, Jr. "Bee" 94, of Orange Park, Florida, joined his Queen Bee, Madelyn, in Heaven Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born in Waycross, Georgia, May 2, 1925, to Ledger McConn and Evelyn Weathersbee. Ledger worked for the railroad for more than 40 years. He was a member of Island View Baptist Church in Orange Park, Florida, where he had the honor of serving as Deacon. Ledger was a member of the Moroccan Shrine. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed working out at Planet Fitness.
Ledger was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Madelyn. Ledger was the loving father of three daughters, Brenda Stephens (James), Lynne Fort (Tom), and McConn Morley (Sam). He took great pride in his grandchildren, Clinton Stephens (Courtney), Mark Stephens (Amanda), Thomas Fort (Randi), and Collins Morley. He felt blessed to have three great grandchildren, Parker, Harrison, and Madelyn Grace. He is survived by his sister, Estella Weathersbee, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida. A graveside service for Ledger will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Collison of Island View Baptist Church on Wednesday, February 19, at 1:00 pm, at Patterson Cemetery in Patterson, Georgia.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020