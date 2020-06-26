Lee Edwards
1937 - 2020
Edwards
Graveside service for Mr. Lee Barney Edwards will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Restlawn Cemetery South. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; children, Alexandria, April, Patricia, Denise, Tonya, Medina: and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 2-5 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
