Hunter
A graveside service Mr. Lee Addis Hunter, Sr. will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:30 AM in the Evergreen Cemetery. He was the owner of H & H Construction with over 45 years of dedicated service. He was a faithful member of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn P. Hunter Williams; sons, Lee Addis Hunter, Jr., Fitzgerald Hunter, Lee Addis Hunter, III, Willie Hooks, Jr., Eric Hooks; 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kate Hunter Lewis, Ernestine Hunter, James Hunter; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, August 21, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
