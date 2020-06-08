Baldwin
Mrs. Lees Dinsmore Baldwin of Jacksonville Beach, FL passed away June 7, 2020, at McGraw Hospice in Jacksonville. Lees was born in Pensacola, FL on March 16, 1946, to the late John Alfred and Dorothy Harrell Dinsmore. She graduated with Honors from Robert E. Lee High School before graduating with a B.A. in French from Winthrop University and then a Masters in Foreign Language Education from Florida State University. She was a gifted teacher, and her students had an exceptional record of student achievement on the Advanced Placement exam in French. After teaching for over a decade, she worked for several organizations, including Informed Families of Dade County, where she was the Development Director for many years. She loved traveling, playing bridge, reading, and studying French language and history, including active participation both the Alliance Francaise in Miami, Jacksonville, and Charleston, SC. Lees was generous with her time, serving on various boards, including the Junior Leagues of Coral Gables, Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville (Chairman), and Charleston, the Coral Gables PTA, City of Gables Youth Advisory, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Dade Heritage Trust, The American Society for Training and Development, and the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in South Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Rhett Baldwin, son, and daughter-in-law Rhett and Ruth Baldwin of Hollywood, FL, grandchildren John Rhett Baldwin III and Merritt Ruth Baldwin, sister Diane Henley of Jacksonville, FL, sister and brother-in-law Jacki and Joe Nash of Lakeland, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a small graveside ceremony will take place on June 20 at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Mrs. Lees Dinsmore Baldwin of Jacksonville Beach, FL passed away June 7, 2020, at McGraw Hospice in Jacksonville. Lees was born in Pensacola, FL on March 16, 1946, to the late John Alfred and Dorothy Harrell Dinsmore. She graduated with Honors from Robert E. Lee High School before graduating with a B.A. in French from Winthrop University and then a Masters in Foreign Language Education from Florida State University. She was a gifted teacher, and her students had an exceptional record of student achievement on the Advanced Placement exam in French. After teaching for over a decade, she worked for several organizations, including Informed Families of Dade County, where she was the Development Director for many years. She loved traveling, playing bridge, reading, and studying French language and history, including active participation both the Alliance Francaise in Miami, Jacksonville, and Charleston, SC. Lees was generous with her time, serving on various boards, including the Junior Leagues of Coral Gables, Ponte Vedra, Jacksonville (Chairman), and Charleston, the Coral Gables PTA, City of Gables Youth Advisory, Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Dade Heritage Trust, The American Society for Training and Development, and the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired in South Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Rhett Baldwin, son, and daughter-in-law Rhett and Ruth Baldwin of Hollywood, FL, grandchildren John Rhett Baldwin III and Merritt Ruth Baldwin, sister Diane Henley of Jacksonville, FL, sister and brother-in-law Jacki and Joe Nash of Lakeland, FL, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic, a small graveside ceremony will take place on June 20 at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.