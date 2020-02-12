Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Lemar May
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Master's Touch Ministry,
4510 Soutel Dr
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
1920 West 21st Street,
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Church of God of Prophecy
1920 West 21st Street,
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
1949 - 2020
Lemar May Obituary
MAY
Lemar Lee May, age 70, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020.
A native of Grady, AL, he attended the local public schools. Upon graduation, he enlisted in US Navy, where he served until being Honorably Discharged. Mr. May was a FIreman at NAS/JAX, rendering over 35 years of dedicated service before retiring. Survivors include his devoted wife, Mrs. Annie F. Mason-May; children, Mrs. Tanesia May (Marilyn), Ms. Tameka Joseph, Mrs. Torie Dorval (Greffin), Mrs. Teala Berry (Christopher) and Ms. Demeshia Bedford; a number of other relatives and friends. A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held 1:30 PM, SATURDAY, February 15, 2020, at the Church of God of Prophecy, where he held membership, 1920 West 21st Street, Pastor John Willis, officiating. Mr. May will rest in the Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. for visitation FRIDAY from 5 PM until 7 PM and Saturday at his church from Noon until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery, Tuesday, 10 AM, February 18, 2020. Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
