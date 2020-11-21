Sharp
Lemuel (Lem) Sharp, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. E.O.W. 2:58 PM.
Lem was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on March 21, 1929, to Lemuel and Reba Sharp.
Lem graduated from Andrew Jackson High School Class of 1948 and then enrolled at the University of Florida. After his second year, he left U.F. and went to work for the Jacksonville police department as a Fingerprint Technician.
After one year, he became a police officer, graduating from the Police Academy in 1950. Lem was then assigned to the Juvenile Section, then transferred to the Missing Person's section of the Detective Division.
Lem then moved on to the traffic division, riding a three-wheeled motorcycle in downtown Jacksonville for two years, then he rode a solo motorcycle on the southside for three years.
After ten years of service, he was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to work in the School Boy Patrol Safety Division with Captain Beattie and his fellow sergeant Kelly. During this period, he escorted over 4,000 boys and girls to Washington, D.C. on an annual trip to teach future generations about our government, our culture, and its importance in our free society.
After three years, he was promoted to lieutenant, and upon the retirement of Captain Beattie, he was appointed Director of the School Safety Division.
With the advent of consolidation in 1968, he was transferred to purchasing and supply, which also oversaw the operation of the city jail. After one year, he once again transferred to the Records, Review, and Printing Division. Here he remained until his retirement in 1972.
In addition to his police career, LEM served in the Florida national guard for four years, 124th infantry, 48th division, headquarters company.
Lem was a 32nd-degree Mason, Ezra lodge, Morroco Temple Shrine and was a member of the Exchange Club of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Elks Lodge #221, Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, and also The National Association of Retired Cops (NARC) where he was unanimously elected to serve as chapter president for the past ten years.
Lem was an avid member of the Jacksonville police bowling team and also the softball team. He also loved to play golf with his son, Lemuel III. Lem was a "die-hard" Gator in all sports.
Lem was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lem Sr. And Reba Sharp, and also his sister Lillian Stringfield.
He is survived by his brother Lewis Thomas Sharp, four children, Lemuel III, (wife Johnna), daughter Leslie Sharp, daughter Marcia (husband Otto Weigel), and his adopted son Clay Sharp.
His six grandchildren include Lemuel Ralph, Sydney Ralph, Lindsey Sharp Heiger (husband Matt), Kendall Sharp Tucker (husband Geoff) Heidi Gardner, and DeAnna Sharp.
His eight great-grandchildren include Sadie and Lilah Heiger, Tenley, Harlyn and Knox Tucker, Coco Gardner, Addison, and Alexys Sharp.
He is also survived by great friends, Mike DeSanto, Bob, and Beverly Clayton, Rhonda Herndon, Jay Severance, Jim, and Julia Hurst, Bob Morgan, Bill, and Jean Johnson, Phil, and Melissa Talamo, and all members of N.A.R.C and the Fraternal Order of Police.
CDC COVID recommendations currently restrict us to graveside funeral services for immediate family only and will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 N. Main street at 2:30 PM, Police Chaplain, Clarence Jarrell officiating. Jacksonville Police Honor Guard will perform funeral rites.
We are looking forward to a public "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service for Lem's many friends and co-workers once the CDC pandemic restrictions for larger gatherings are lifted.
