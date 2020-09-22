Jordan
Mother Lena Evelyn Jordan (90) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, September 26 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, 49167 Mt. Olive Road with Pastor Lorenzo Watson, Officiating. Lena will rest for loved ones and friends on Friday, September 25, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Services Arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
