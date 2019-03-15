|
|
KIRKLAND
The funeral service for Lena Mae Kirkland will be held 11AM, Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at the St. Matthew Baptist Church 3731 Moncrief Road. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019