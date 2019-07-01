Rhoades

Lena Rhoades passed away in the early morning Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Orange Park, FL. She was born on July 7, 1922, in Henryetta, OK. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends, and students. Known as "Mama Rhoades" to her students in Quincy, FL, Lilburn, GA, and Cumming, GA, she will be remembered not only for her grammatical prowess but for her genuine care and interest in her students' academic and personal achievements. Lena enjoyed meeting new people, exploring new places and she never turned down a good card game of Hand and Foot with family and friends. She was in the Order of Eastern Star, held several positions in Optimist International and was truly a "friend to youth".

Lena was predeceased by her husband, Winfred Carl Rhoades, and her son, James Carl Rhoades.

She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Sue Nichols, and her son, Charles Mac Rhoades (Paula); her grandchildren, Lisa Rhoades Hire (Jerry), Bobby Rhoades, Sr., Sean Rhoades (Michelle), Isaac Nichols (Marianne), Jennifer Nichols, Janna Rhoades Martian Boone (John), Charles Michael Rhoades (Rebecca); many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Please join us at her Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 6, 2019, visitation at 2:30 p.m., followed by a service at 3:00 p.m. at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233.

The family requests donations to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Research in lieu of flowers.

