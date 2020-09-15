THORPE
Lenwood "Woody", 60, born in Chelsea, MA, passed away Sept. 7, 2020. He was employed by CBRE for six years. He was the beloved husband of Robin Thorpe; loving father of Kieon Williams of VA, Latoya George, Niecole Stepherson, Kayla Thorpe all of FL; loving brother of Charles Andrews, Darlene Thorpe-Cofield, Lashawnda Thorpe, Joanne Thorpe, and Samuel Thorpe; 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2 pm with the funeral service immediately following at 3 pm in the Builders of the Faith Community Church, 5900 Ricker Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32244 *Mask is required*
HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
