Leo was very special to me. We first met at Mandarin United Methodist Church 38 years ago. We realized early on we were kindred spirits. We shared a love of music and our theology often aligned. I always told Leo I was his biggest fan. He taught me so much, foremost that God is love. He taught me how to best handle a cancer diagnosis, how to always keep a positive attitude, how to just talk with God and much more, I was in awe of all his many talents, his creativity and engineering skills. I will think of him often with a smile in my heart, especially when I hear banjo music, eat pizza or chick fil a sandwiches, read I Corinthians 13 or hear the Serenity Prayer. I could go on and on.

He has gained his Divine Healing and will forever be missed and yet he leaves a little piece of himself in all of us who knew him. Rest well my dear friend.

Matthew 25:21 “Well done, my good and faithful servant”





Suellen Kinsley

Friend