A celebration of life memorial service for Leo Robert DeGoursey will be held at a later date at the Mandarin United Methodist Church, 11270 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. Leo was born on March 17, 1930 in Milford, CT to Mrs. Florence Isabelle Wilson DeGoursey and Mr. Leo Julius DeGoursey. Leo met his soon to be wife, Floe, in Milford, CT when her family had moved from GA to work in the factories. After his service in the Navy, Leo took his new bride back south, to Jacksonville, where they started "Craftsman Typesetting" and ran the business many years. He then developed and was the instructor for the Printing and Graphic Arts program at Florida Junior College. Leo was very active in Mandarin United Methodist Church. He also enjoyed playing music with the First Coast All Natural Banjo Band. He taught many to play the banjo, and could literally play most any instrument. His hobby was making stringed instruments. Leo is survived by his three children; Gary Lynn DeGoursey (Sherry) of Johnson City, TN, Rene DeGoursey Lown of Jacksonville, FL and Mark Avery DeGoursey (Katie) of Jacksonville, FL; two brothers; Frank Stanley DeGoursey (Mary) of Wallingford, CT and Charles Lester DeGoursey (Barbara) of Milford , CT and two sisters; Mary Carole DeGoursey Mihaylo (Tom) of Owls Head, ME and Louise Mildred DeGoursey Crocco (George) of Milford, CT.
Leo, lovingly known as "Poppy", is also survived by; two grandsons, Jason Emory DeGoursey (Paige) of Douglas, GA and Dustin Robert DeGoursey (Kristen) of Chapin, SC. Five grandchildren; Emily, Brooker and Bowin DeGoursey of Douglas, GA; Callie and Leo DeGoursey of Chapin, SC, and many nieces and nephews. Leo was pre-deceased by his loving wife of sixty-five years Mrs. Floe Ella Lynn DeGoursey, two brothers; Albert Ernest DeGoursey of FL, George Edward DeGoursey of CT and two sisters; Florence Louise DeGoursey of CT and Bessie Eleanor DeGoursey Downey of FL.
"If anyone acknowledges that Jesus is the Son of God, God lives in them and they in God. 16 And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them." John 4:15-16. Our Poppy followed the love commandment of GOD his whole life; may he rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mandarin Food Bank, 11730 Old St. Augustine Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32258, are appreciated.
