More Obituaries for Leo Shepherd
Leo Steven Shepherd

Leo Steven Shepherd Obituary
Leo Steven Shepherd (76) passed away Sept 20 after a brief illness. Leo was born and raised in Jacksonville, Fl and graduated Paxon High School in 1961 and Florida State University in 1970 with a degree in Criminology. He spent 3 years as a Sergeant in the Army then embarked on a 28-year career in Civil Aviation Security where he traveled to over 63 countries. He retired in 2000 to Florida where he enjoyed playing upright bass with the Dunehoppers at public and private events all over St. Augustine. He was also an avid SASS shooter competing as the 'Sky Marshall'. He is predeceased by his parents Clara and Leo Shepherd and his sister Marilyn S. Waller. He is survived by his niece and nephew Janet & Jamie Taylor and Brett & Marta Waller and great-nieces/nephews: Shannon, Cristian, Abby, Max, and Sophia. He will be missed by many.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
