Leon Israel Robins, age 90, son of the late Albert Robins and Ruth Becker Robins, passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes in St. Johns, FL on June 3, 2020.
Leon was born July 27, 1929, in St. Petersburg, FL and at age 11 his family moved to Jacksonville, FL. He graduated from Lee High School in 1947 and the University of Florida in 1951 with a degree in pharmacy. He was in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and as a radiological instructor within his unit witnessed several hydrogen bomb tests at Enewetak atoll in the Pacific. Towards the end of his military service while serving as a pharmacist in Baltimore, MD he met the love of his life, Lois Bernstein. After leaving the military Leon married Lois in 1956. In 1959 they moved back to Jacksonville and he became a hospital pharmacist eventually working at several hospitals in the Jacksonville area with a career spanning almost 50 years. Leon and Lois spent 43 years together until Lois passed away in May 1999. During their marriage, Leon and Lois traveled extensively, went on cruises, and visited many exotic locales including China, Israel, Russia, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and many other places. Leon was known for his very sharp wit and great sense of humor.
Leon is predeceased by his wife Lois Robins and son Jerry Robins (Thousand Oaks, CA). He is survived by son Alan Robins (Jacksonville, FL), brother The Honorable Mathew Robins (Decatur, GA), daughter-in-law Michelle Robins (Thousand Oaks, CA), grandson Max Robins (Thousand Oaks, CA) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Leon's caregiver Belinda Smith who took great care of Leon during his final months. Donations may be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society or charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, June 5, 2020, at New Center Cemetery at 43rd and Liberty Streets in Jacksonville, FL. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/Tj2rgjoaE74 or https://youtu.be/xLd1sMgotq8.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.