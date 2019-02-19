TAYLOR

Leon Smith Taylor, 85, of Orange Park, FL was called to Heaven on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on September 30, 1933 in Jacksonville, FL to the late Leonard and Hilma Taylor. Leon was raised on the Westside of Jacksonville with his 11 siblings, which he took care of after the death of his parents. He married the love of his life and best friend, Dorothy H. Padgett on April 1, 1955. Together they built a home and had 6 children. As the years passed, he earned the title "Big Daddy" and was blessed with 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 13 great great-grandchildren. Big Daddy enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a quick wit sense of humor and an infectious smile. Big Daddy was the most generous, caring and loving man who would do anything for his family. He was a hardworker that enjoyed tinkering in his back yard and had to stay busy. Leon was a sheet metal worker by trade and a member of the United Sheet Metal Workers Local # 435 and the proud owner of Leon Taylor & Sons Heating & Air Company for many years.

Funeral services for Big Daddy will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Jacksonville Memory Gardens Chapel with Dr. Tim McDaniel officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Big Daddy's memory to Community Hospice at http://communityhospice.org/donate.

Arrangements under the care of Jacksonville Memory Gardens 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary