Hazen
Funeral services for Mrs. Leona Ernestine Cramer Hazen, 100, will be held at 12:00p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, from the graveside, in Oaklawn Cemetery with Rev. Jack Lipphardt, officiating. Born June 9, 1919, in Pageton, West Virginia to Laura and L. L. Cramer, Mrs. Hazen died December 10, 2019, at her home in Jacksonville, FL. She was retired as Administration Secretary with the Florida State Board of Health, a member of First United Methodist Church, the Order of Eastern Star and the Daughters of the Nile. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Anne Marks Hayhurst of Jacksonville; a brother, Robert Eugene Cramer of Bluffton, SC; and two grandchildren, James Glenwood Hayhurst, Jr., and Shelley Suzanne Hayhurst. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019