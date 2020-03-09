|
|
LaBrie
Leona Marie LaBrie, 87, formerly of the Coquina Crossing community in Elkton, passed away peacefully March 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Atlantic Beach. She was born in Rockaway Beach, New York and resided in Florida for the past 62 years. Lee retired from the City of Jacksonville as a Corrections Officer and enjoyed traveling, Drama Club, and her Church.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 PM at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 6070 Church Road, Elkton, FL. Reception will follow. The Divine Mercy Chaplet will be prayed at 1:00 PM.
She is survived by two daughters, Renee Stambaugh (JP), St. Augustine, Denise LaBrie-Woodard, Atlantic Beach; two sons, Raymond LaBrie (Trisha), St. Augustine, Victor LaBrie, Middleburg, and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Lee may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida at www.communityhospice.com/give/.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020