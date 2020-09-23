1/
Leonard Brown
Brown
The funeral service for Leonard Brown will be held at 11 AM Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at the Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 45031 Historical Lane, Callahan, FL 32011. The visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Friday, at the mortuary. Interment in Callahan Community Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of FUNERALS BY T. S. WARDEN, Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funerals by T. S. Warden
4315 North Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 765-1234
