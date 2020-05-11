PACE
Leonard E. Pace, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He is a native of Jacksonville and is a 1947 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. He entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War on November 13, 1950 and served until November 7, 1952, receiving the rank of Sergeant with the Military Police Corp. Leonard returned to Jacksonville and married the love of his life, Shirley Coker on July 14, 1956 at Riverview Baptist Church. He began his employment with the Duval County Road Department and worked through Consolidation with the City of Jacksonville Streets & Highways and retired in 1972, serving for 25 years. He worked with Anheuser Busch as a machine operator and retired in 1992. Leonard and Shirley loved to camp and travel and he also was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. They are current members at Gardenview Baptist Church and former members at Riverview Baptist Church, Wingate Baptist Church and Highlands Baptist Church. Surviving family include his wife of 64 years, Shirley Coker Pace; 1 son: Raymond Pace and his wife Karen and their son, Raymond, Jr. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Lillie Pace; 1 sister: Carlee Jackson and 1 brother: J.T. Pace. A celebration of life service and Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Road North with Pastor Jason Reid, officiating. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peeples Event Center, 14165 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, Community Hospice or Gardenview Baptist Church. To comply with the COVID-19 requirements, please wear a mask and gloves if you prefer to do so or if you have a cough.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Leonard E. Pace, 90, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following a brief illness. He is a native of Jacksonville and is a 1947 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. He entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War on November 13, 1950 and served until November 7, 1952, receiving the rank of Sergeant with the Military Police Corp. Leonard returned to Jacksonville and married the love of his life, Shirley Coker on July 14, 1956 at Riverview Baptist Church. He began his employment with the Duval County Road Department and worked through Consolidation with the City of Jacksonville Streets & Highways and retired in 1972, serving for 25 years. He worked with Anheuser Busch as a machine operator and retired in 1992. Leonard and Shirley loved to camp and travel and he also was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. They are current members at Gardenview Baptist Church and former members at Riverview Baptist Church, Wingate Baptist Church and Highlands Baptist Church. Surviving family include his wife of 64 years, Shirley Coker Pace; 1 son: Raymond Pace and his wife Karen and their son, Raymond, Jr. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Carl & Lillie Pace; 1 sister: Carlee Jackson and 1 brother: J.T. Pace. A celebration of life service and Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Gardenview Baptist Church, 3139 Armsdale Road North with Pastor Jason Reid, officiating. Interment at Jacksonville National Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peeples Event Center, 14165 N. Main Street. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, Community Hospice or Gardenview Baptist Church. To comply with the COVID-19 requirements, please wear a mask and gloves if you prefer to do so or if you have a cough.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 11 to May 12, 2020.