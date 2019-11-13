|
Leroy H. Koch, 92, of Jacksonville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Erwin and Francis Koch. He was in the insurance business for over 50 years. He was a great friend to so many people and was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. He leaves behind his wife Lorraine of 67 years; their children Jeffrey (Suzy) and Michael; 2 grandchildren Steffan Koch (Shannon) and Lauren Zink (Nathan), 8 great-grandchildren, Jude, Dane, Bella, Benji, Henry, and Elin Zink; and Jack and Gavin Koch. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM, at Grace Church of Avondale, 3519 Herschel St., Jacksonville (32205). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lineage Church, 6821 Southpoint Drive No., #107, Jacksonville 32216, in his memory. He will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019