Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy H. Koch

Add a Memory
Leroy H. Koch Obituary
Koch
Leroy H. Koch, 92, of Jacksonville, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Erwin and Francis Koch. He was in the insurance business for over 50 years. He was a great friend to so many people and was loved by everyone and never met a stranger. He leaves behind his wife Lorraine of 67 years; their children Jeffrey (Suzy) and Michael; 2 grandchildren Steffan Koch (Shannon) and Lauren Zink (Nathan), 8 great-grandchildren, Jude, Dane, Bella, Benji, Henry, and Elin Zink; and Jack and Gavin Koch. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 AM, at Grace Church of Avondale, 3519 Herschel St., Jacksonville (32205). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lineage Church, 6821 Southpoint Drive No., #107, Jacksonville 32216, in his memory. He will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -