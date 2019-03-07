Florida Times-Union Obituaries
JONES
Mr. Leroy Jones, Jr. a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on 2/26/19. He is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Joyce Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am at New Redeemed Missionary Baptist Church, 1614 E. 30th St. Visitation of friends will be held on 3/8/19 at the mortuary from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc 3631 Moncrief Rd.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 7, 2019
