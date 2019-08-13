Home

Leroy Mark (Lee) Knight

Leroy Mark (Lee) Knight Obituary
Leroy Mark Knight (Lee) of Jacksonville, FL, passed on to be with the Lord on July 21st, 2019. He was an Executive Recruiter that connected hundreds of people with dozens of companies all across the U.S. and enjoyed many activities including golfing, going to the beach, and celebrating with friends and family. He was married for 30 years to his beloved wife, Gini, who unexpectedly passed in 2016, they are now reunited. He is survived by his son Cody, daughter-in-law Rachel, 3 granddaughters, his sister Peach, and mother Betty. There will be a memorial service held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at the Prisoners of Christ Church located at 6940 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32211 followed by a celebration of life at noon at the Mudville Grille (St Nicholas location)
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
