Owens
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Leroy "TT" Owens III 11:00 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church, 5527 Redpoll Avenue, Pastor A. L. Jordan, Sr. Leroy is survived by children, Dominique Sr., Daxiver, Ta'Shara, Elijah Sr. Owens & Joshua Stripling; 7 grandchildren; devoted mother, Brenda Joyce Johnson; father, Leroy Owens, Jr.; 6 brothers; 4 sisters; other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday from 5 – 7 PM at THE CHURCH. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Kings Ferry, Florida. Because of the love of his family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400.
