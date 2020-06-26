Gaskins
Leslie E. Gaskins, 98, of Atlantic Beach, FL and formerly of Gainesville, FL, died peacefully on June 20, 2020. Born February 5, 1922 in Bentonville, OH, he was the son of the late Mary Katherine and Glenn Gaskins. Les married Anne Elinor Olson in 1944. They had three children: Leslie Stephen, Diane and Kristi Jo. On the afternoon of June 20, he slipped peacefully into eternity, having lived a long and productive life. He is survived by two children, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.