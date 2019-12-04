|
Hassel
Leslie Ann Hassel, 93, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 and reunited with her husband, Carl and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Leslie Ann was born to Olyn and Nel Bailey on September 9, 1926 in Winston-Salem, NC. Her family moved to Richmond, VA where, in high school, she met the love of her life, Carl Hassel, Jr. After graduating from nursing school with her RN degree, the couple married in 1948. In 1959, Leslie Ann, Carl and their 2 children moved to Jacksonville, FL which remained their forever home.
Leslie Ann was a member of St. Johns Presbyterian Church, later, Riverside Presbyterian Church. Her activities included many church functions, Riverside Garden Club and the local DAR. She loved working out in her beautiful Williamsburg garden.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carl (2018); and brother, Olyn Bailey, Jr. She is survived by her children: daughter, Carol Lynn Moore (Elliott) and son, David Hassel (Candace); brother, William Bailey (Marilyn); sister-in-law, Peggy Ford (Lee); grandchildren, Trae Moore (Tonya), Blair Moore (Meredith), Joanne Hassel Clifford (Matt), Kristen Hassel Nagy (Brett), and Bryan Hassel (Ashley); as well as 14 great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private service.
