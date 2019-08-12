|
|
Hughes
Leslie "Les" Allen Hughes, 63, died August 8, 2019. He was born in Montgomery, Ala., on July 27, 1956, to Elizabeth "Betty" Hughes and the late Carl C. Hughes, Jr.
Les has resided in Jacksonville since 1962. He was a graduate of Englewood High School (1974) and attended FCCJ. Les served in the U.S. Air Force and is a member of the American Legion Post 316.
He is survived by his mother; sisters, Melinda (Kevin) Hughes Terry and Patricia Hughes Mac Master; Uncle Larry (Hilda) Strom; nieces, a nephew and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on August 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
The family wants to thank Community Hospice for their support.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019