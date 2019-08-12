Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-2374
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie "Les" Hughes


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie "Les" Hughes Obituary
Hughes
Leslie "Les" Allen Hughes, 63, died August 8, 2019. He was born in Montgomery, Ala., on July 27, 1956, to Elizabeth "Betty" Hughes and the late Carl C. Hughes, Jr.
Les has resided in Jacksonville since 1962. He was a graduate of Englewood High School (1974) and attended FCCJ. Les served in the U.S. Air Force and is a member of the American Legion Post 316.
He is survived by his mother; sisters, Melinda (Kevin) Hughes Terry and Patricia Hughes Mac Master; Uncle Larry (Hilda) Strom; nieces, a nephew and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Jacksonville National Cemetery on August 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
The family wants to thank Community Hospice for their support.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now