Leslie Reed
Leslie Reed


1937 - 2019
Leslie Reed Obituary
Leslie Duane Reed Sr., 82, passed away in Jacksonville, FL on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born in New Kensington, PA on March 18, 1937 to Leslie Theodore Reed and Margaret Annie Bateman-Reed. He loved spending time with his grandkids and enjoyed working with wood. Leslie is survived by two sons, Leslie D. Reed Jr.(Patricia) and Thomas E. Reed(Debbie); a sister, Karen E. Porter; 6 grandkids; 2 great-grandkids; 3 nieces and nephews. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl. 904-744-8422. Services are scheduled for a later date at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
