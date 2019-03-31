Home

Leslie Sterling Bland Obituary
BLAND
Celebration of Life Service for Dr. Leslie Sterling Bland, 72, who transitioned March 25, 2019, will be held 11:00 AM FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019 at Church of Christ-Lake Forest, 950 W. Edgewood Ave. A native of Jacksonville, he attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Stanton Senior High School-Class of 1964. Furthering his education, he attended Bethune-Cookman College, Edward Waters College and the Funeral Services Program, Miami-Dade Junior College (1972) where he completed his studies and successfully passed the National Board Examination. Years later, Dr. Bland attended the Southern Christian University where he received his B.S (1994), M.S. (1996), M.Div. (2001) and the D. Min. (2004) degrees. Dr. Bland served as the Evangelist of the Church of Christ-Kingsland, GA. He was predeceased by his father and mother, the late Leon Bland, Sr. and Norma Hull Bland. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Bland; son, Leslie Bland, Jr.; daughters, Demetria (Robert) Dean and Yolanda (Kevin) Bennett; grandsons, Kevin II and Kaden Bennett; brothers, Leon (Patricia) Bland, Jr. and Niles (Johnitta) Bland; other relatives and friends.
Dr. Bland will lie in state Tuesday, April 2nd from 2-6:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3rd from 11 am-7:00 pm at J.E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. 904-924-9400, and Thursday, April 4th from 3-8:00 pm at the Church of Christ-Kingsland, 711 North Lee St., Hwy 17 N, Kingsland, GA, Friday, April 5th from 9 am until the hour service. Entombment at Edgewood Cemetery.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 31, 2019
