|
|
Nolan
Lester Nolan, 77, passed away on October 28, 2019 at his home in Shady Grove, FL. Lester was born December 27, 1941 in Jacksonville, Florida to Buck L. Nolan and Helen Elbers Nolan.
Mr. Nolan was a Christian of the Baptist faith. Lester worked in the produce department in the grocery store business all of his working days. A few years after retirement he moved from Jacksonville, FL to Greenville, FL to live with his daughter Sharon and son-in-law Windell where he enjoyed peaceful country living. He loved to feed and watch deer and other wildlife in the backyard of their home while sitting in his chair on the back porch. In the summer months, he was an independent man that enjoyed the outside, mowing and weed eating certain parts of the yard. He loved to watch old movies and TV shows. He will be greatly missed.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Buck L. Nolan and Helen Howard, step dad Gary 'Beau' Howard, his brother Gary Nolan and sister Carol Nolan.
Mr. Nolan is survived by his children, Terry Nolan (Stefani), Sharon Blanton (Windell), Cathy Adkins (Jim), and Sandy Horne (Todd); step daughter Tammy Vinson and step son Sammy Vinson; his brother Matt Nolan and sister Marsha Butler (Mitchell); 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fellowship Primitive Baptist Church with Rev. Eric Justice officiating. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019