Walker
Funeral services for Mrs. Letha Mae Dixon Walker, 100, widow of William Thomas Walker, will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020, from the graveside, in Greenlawn Cemetery, with Dr. Albert Byrd officiating. Born February 21, 1920, in Wilmington, North Carolina to Letha and Cecil Dixon, Mrs. Walker died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Jacksonville. She was a retired Recorders Court secretary and a member of Holiday Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Mrs. Barbara Walker (Michael) Frye of Jacksonville; a brother, Cecil Dixon of Wilmington, NC; two grandchildren, Mark Walker (Aryn) Bunnell and Matthew Loren (Jennifer) Bunnell; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of Mandarin United Methodist Church.
