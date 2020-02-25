|
|
Miller
Letha Rebecca "Becky" Morgan Miller, 54, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, and Myrtle Beach, SC, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at her home in Bedfordshire, England. The oldest of 5 children, Becky was born in Jacksonville, FL, to Millie [now Skowronski] and Melvin Morgan on August 27, 1964. Becky is survived by her husband, John McCullen, of Hampshire, England, and 4 daughters: Laura Satterfield, Callie Miller, Monica Miller, and Samantha Miller.
A service and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 11:00 am at Socastee Baptist Church, 3690 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.
Arrangements by Goldfinch Funeral Homes Beach Chapel, 11528 Frontage Rd., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020