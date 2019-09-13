Home

Letitia Smith


1941 - 2019
Letitia Smith Obituary
Smith
Letitia "Tish" Smith of Ponte Vedra Beach died September 7th at the age of 78. She was born in Orange, New Jersey, where she attended the Miss Beard School. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tony, brother, Jan, sister-in-law, Janet, their children and grandchildren. "Tish" graduated from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, and qualified as a CPA. She joined Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Company in Dallas, Texas and later opened her own accounting practice. Tish was an avid Scrabble player and played constantly with players around the world. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
