Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Lewis Gardner Obituary
Gardner
Lewis Ollie Gardner, aka "Goat, Uncle Ollie, Pa, GrandPa, BingPaPa" passed away on December 13, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1925, in the Pickettville Community of Jacksonville, FL. He loved Pickettville and lived most of his life there. He was in the U.S. Navy from August 1942 to November 1945. Goat was a carknocker with Norfolk Southern Railway for 40 plus years. He was a true railroad man. Ollie was a strong man physically and spiritually. He will be remembered for how giving and selfless a person he was. If you needed it and he had it, it was yours.
He was preceded in death by Opal Gardner, his wife and love of his life for 48 years; his son, Lewis S. Gardner; as well as his parents and 7 siblings.
He is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Dyal, Karen Martin (Tom Parrish) and Cindy Martin (Steve Spears); 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce Weaver.
In lieu of flowers if you wish, make a donation to a charity that is close to your heart.
A visitation is scheduled at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, followed by a graveside service at Riverside Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
