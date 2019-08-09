|
Hale
Lewis Hale passed away on July 31, 2019, at the age of 71. He died at home with his loving wife of 41 years, Ann, as well as dear friends and neighbors, at his side. He was born October 19, 1947, in Macon, Georgia. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by a sister, Barbara Davidson, nephew Bill Nelson (Amy), a great-niece and nephew all of Ft. Valley, Georgia and numerous cousins.
He was a 41 year resident of Jacksonville while working in the print circulation business and a very active member of the golfing community at Oak Bridge Country Club, Sawgrass Country Club, and Jacksonville Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse L. Hale, Sr. and mother, Evelyn Roberts Hale.
There are no plans at this time for services.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019