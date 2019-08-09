Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Hale


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Lewis Hale Obituary
Hale
Lewis Hale passed away on July 31, 2019, at the age of 71. He died at home with his loving wife of 41 years, Ann, as well as dear friends and neighbors, at his side. He was born October 19, 1947, in Macon, Georgia. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by a sister, Barbara Davidson, nephew Bill Nelson (Amy), a great-niece and nephew all of Ft. Valley, Georgia and numerous cousins.
He was a 41 year resident of Jacksonville while working in the print circulation business and a very active member of the golfing community at Oak Bridge Country Club, Sawgrass Country Club, and Jacksonville Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse L. Hale, Sr. and mother, Evelyn Roberts Hale.
There are no plans at this time for services.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.