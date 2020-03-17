|
Wears
Lewis Raynes Wears, 98, of Fleming Island, FL passed peacefully with family by his side on March 5, 2020. Born in Charleston, WV on January 28, 1922, to Harry Russell Wears and Kathryn Pearl Raynes, Lewis was one of four children and was preceded in death by three sisters.
Lewis was married twice and had four children and two stepchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives Betty Massie Wears (1946 – 1969), Helen May Harvill Wears (1972-1991), and son Dr. Robert Wears. Surviving family includes sons James (Claire) Wears, William (Ted) Wears, and Douglas Harvill; and daughters Sharon Oakes, Kathryn (Martin) Connolly, and daughter-in-law Dianne Wears. Lewis had three grandchildren, Matthew (Zahara) Wears, Sarah (Danny) Garcia, and Zachary Harvill; and six great-grandchildren, Eva Garcia, Luke Wears, Manuel Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, Robert Garcia, and Atticus Wears.
Lewis served in the Asiatic-Pacific and American theater during WWII. Following his discharge from the Navy, he joined the Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) of Johns Hopkins University, retiring in 1986 with 39 years of service. He was a lifetime member of the International Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE).
He was an active member of Pinewood Presbyterian Church, the Senior Saints, and the Jacksonville Woodworkers Club. Arrangements are under the care of Russell Haven of Rest Cemetery, Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2335 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. Family and friends may share their condolences at www.RHRFH.com 904-284-7720. A celebration of life will be held in his hometown, Buffalo, WV, at the Raynes Funeral Home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to either the Salvation Army or Dr. Robert Lewis Wears Memorial Fund. Checks should be made out to Dr. Robert Lewis Wears Memorial Fund and sent to UF College of Medicine, Attn: Office of Development, 580 West 8th Street, P-20, Jacksonville, FL 32209. Note in the check's memo, the gift is in memory of Lewis Raynes Wears.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020