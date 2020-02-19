|
Walker
LiLiana Maria Walker, 62, passed away on February 12, 2020 on Amelia Island, Florida after a ten month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Throughout a grueling series of treatments, she maintained her grace, elegance and sense of humor as she fought with grit and courage to the end. In her final days, she was surrounded by family and loved ones.
LiLiana was born September 10, 1957 in Saarbrucken, Germany to Vittorio Dal Farra and Erna Loch Dal Farra. She spent the bulk of her childhood in Europe before moving to the United States in her teen years.
Many that knew her called her LiLi. LiLiana attended college at UCLA. After college, she moved to New York City before finally settling in Atlanta, Georgia where she met her husband, Timothy "Tim", and started her family. She was a devoted and loving mother to her two sons, Timothy and Nicholas.
After Atlanta, LiLiana, Timothy and their sons lived in Las Vegas, Nevada and Hunting Valley, Ohio as Timothy built and grew his businesses. LilLiana and Timothy, along with their dogs Peaches, Bella and Lupe, moved to Amelia Island full time in 2012 and loved the life and friends they found there. LiLiana would walk the dogs on the beach in the morning. As a lifelong animal advocate, she volunteered at numerous organizations dedicated to their support and care, including serving on the Board of Trustees of Rescue Village. An avid reader, LiLiana was a lover of books and maintained extensive libraries in each of her homes. She also held a passion for art and interior design and took great pleasure in creating beautiful interiors.
LiLiana is survived by her husband of 39 years, Timothy; mother Erna Baughman; son Timothy Walker, husband Matthew Lieberman; son Nicholas "Nico" Walker; and sister Cindy Baughman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphona Society.
The family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020