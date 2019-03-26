Home

FIORI
Lillian (Pollard) Fiori
Lillian Fiori (Aunt Sugie), 95 died March 22, 2019. She was born in Sebring, FL May 1, 1923. She spent her last years in Jacksonville, FL. She was an active member of The Scarlett Red Hatters Chapter of the Red Hat Society, also Woodmen Life Chapter 899. She enjoyed gardening and creating unique pottery.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al Fiori and her brother Allen "Spizz" Pollard.
She is survived by her sister Mignon Kagy of Ft.Worth, TX and Brother Bob Pollard of Sebring/Ft. Lauderdale, FL and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by many friends and neighbors. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Graveside services will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Pinecrest Cemetery at 1:30pm, 4033 Cemetery Rd. Sebring, FL 33870
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Coast No More Homeless Pets 6817 Norwood Ave Jacksonville, FL 32208
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019
