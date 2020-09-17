1/
Lillian Forgea
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forgea
Lillian Kathryn Forgea, 82, of Green Cove Springs, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on September 13, 2020. She was born January 30, 1938, in Endicott, New York. She will be joining her husband Norman Forgea in heaven.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Janet Forgea; daughter Robin Greer, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Joseph Moger; son Craig Forgea; son and daughter-in-law Devin Forgea and Kelly Peterson, her grandchildren Victoria Forgea, Justin Forgea, Jillian Forgea, Michael Greer, Brian Herrera, Rachael Criswell, Anthony Troilo, and her great-grandchildren Brayden Greer and Haylee Stotling.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved