Forgea
Lillian Kathryn Forgea, 82, of Green Cove Springs, Florida passed away peacefully in her home on September 13, 2020. She was born January 30, 1938, in Endicott, New York. She will be joining her husband Norman Forgea in heaven.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Janet Forgea; daughter Robin Greer, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Joseph Moger; son Craig Forgea; son and daughter-in-law Devin Forgea and Kelly Peterson, her grandchildren Victoria Forgea, Justin Forgea, Jillian Forgea, Michael Greer, Brian Herrera, Rachael Criswell, Anthony Troilo, and her great-grandchildren Brayden Greer and Haylee Stotling.
