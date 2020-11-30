1/1
Lillian Glover
1919 - 2020
Glover
Lillian Louise Glover, 101, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1919 in Waco, Texas to Marshall and Ollie Johnson. She was employed with the Duval County Public Schools at the time of her retirement.
Memories are shared by her Daughter Faye Glover Morgan (Daniel Wynn); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Terry Glover; brothers, William and James Johnson, Atlanta, Georgia; sister, Louise Toomer (LTC Charles), Alexandria, Virginia. Funeral services for Mrs. Lillian Louise Glover will be held December 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM, in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held day of service in the mortuary, from 9:00-10:00 AM. Internment will be held in Edgewood Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
DEC
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
