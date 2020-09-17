1/1
Lillian Louise Maasch Smith
1923 - 2020
Lillian Louise Maasch Smith age 96 passed away on September 10, 2020, at Life Care Center in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on December 25, 1923, a native of Bay Shore, Long Island, NY. Lillian, Dick, and son Robby resided in Seminole and Largo, FL from 1972 where she was an active PARC volunteer. The family moved to Jacksonville, FL by 2013. Predeceased by her husband Richard C.O. Smith, daughter Nancy L. Hennessey (Larry), and son Richard M. Smith.
Survived by her son Robby Smith of Jacksonville, FL, and daughter Connie Geller (Eric) of Jacksonville Beach, FL. Granddaughters Mary Hamilton (Jeff) of Jay, NY, and Sharon Aitken (Rich) and two great-granddaughters of Commack, NY. Along with a niece, a nephew, their families, and her dear friend Ludmila Boucher of Bay Shore, NY. Arrangements by Veterans Funeral Care, Clearwater, FL.
Donations may be made in Lillian's honor to: www.arcjacksonville.org/donate The Arc Jacksonville Village, 3675 Kirbo Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Veterans Funeral Care
830 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 524-9202
