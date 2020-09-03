1/1
Lillian Thompson
Thompson
Lillian Thompson, 53, passed away on August 21, 2020. She was married to Rodney Joe Thompson for 53 years.
Together they had their two daughters Sharon Thompson Stewart and Karen Stephanie Thompson. Lillian was also the grandmother to Brandon Stewart, Christopher Stewart, and Kaitlyn Stewart.
Lillian was a doting & loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She did everything, to take care of her entire family. Always there to help no matter what, she was right by our side. She pleaded the blood of Jesus over our lives. From the day we were born, until the day she passed. Nightly we will continue to pray for her to get into heaven. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.
We love you Mom, Karen & Sharon
Arrangements entrusted to C. L Page Mortuary, Inc. 3031 Moncrief Rd, Carla L Page, FDIC
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
