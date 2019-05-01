Home

Lillian Williams Obituary
Williams
The funeral service for Lillian Louise Williams will be held 11AM, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Westside Church of Christ 23 W. 8th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ ww.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019
