Williams
The funeral service for Lillian Louise Williams will be held 11AM, Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Westside Church of Christ 23 W. 8th Street. The visitation will be 5 - 7PM, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the mortuary. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @ ww.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 1 to May 2, 2019