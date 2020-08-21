1/1
Lillie Mae Jolly
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Jolly
Mrs. Lillie Mae Jolly (87) slept away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jammie (Carolyn), Belinda, Michael, Reginald (Remonia) and Andre (Mildred); and a host of grandchildren, great grands and other relatives. Homegoing Service will be held 10:00am, Tues., Aug. 25 at the Morning Glory Christian Fellowship, 3501 Atlantic Blvd, Dr. Kevin Jolly, Pastor. Lillie Mae will rest for loved ones and friends on Mon., Aug. 24 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL and Tues. from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Service Arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Reposing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL
AUG
25
Reposing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Morning Glory Christian Fellowship
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
Morning Glory Christian Fellowship
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
