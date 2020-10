Take your rest Tonya Moore Coast. We’ll be missing you and your contagious laugh. I will miss you saying “Hey Auntie” Seems like I’ve known you forever, and I have. All of my life that is. Coming to the house with Joi Gibson Robinson and Tammy Williams just laughing and having fun. Watching y’all march in games and parades. You and Tammy and Theo were our adopted nieces. I just can’t fathom you not being here. My heart aches each time I recall memories of you. Coming to pick you up from Raines, parties, the proms you attended. Bringing your 1st child to see Mama Bessie. So many GOOD memories. We won’t say good by but so long. We’ll miss you and love you forever and always.

Auntie JoAnn

Friend