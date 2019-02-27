|
SWEDA
Lily Kafity Sweda born November 27, 1929 Haifa Palestine to Nazieha and Hanna Kafity became an angel 2/22/19.
Married to Michael P Sweda and mother to Peter Sweda, Lucie Sweda, Samieh S Norse (Malcolm), and Haney Sweda (Melanie). Grandchildren William L Thomson, Jr, Christopher Norse, Timothy Paul Norse, Rachel Norse Brandon, Theresa Norse, Michael Sweda, Rose Sweda and Carey Schaefer.
She was predeceased by Michael Sweda, Marie Sweda,Margaret Kafity, Violet Omran and Samira Nasser; as well as her brothers David Kafity, Foud Quafity, Rafik Kafity and the Rt Reverend Bishop Samir Kafity.
Memorial Celebration of life at The Church of the Good Shepard, corner Of Stockton/Park Street 1PM Sunday 3/ 3/19. In lieu of Flowers donations to the Arab Evangelical Episcopal School in Ramallah Palestine.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019