Linda Ann Tiner (Linda Ann Law), 82, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away June 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was a first-generation US-citizen born, to the late Francis Joseph Law and Grace Hillan Law, of Barbados, August 3rd, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY. Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Edward Tiner Sr. in 2017. She is survived by her 5 children: Mark A. Fowler, Merri A. Davidson (m. Larry Davidson), Melynda A. Fowler, Thomas E. Tiner Jr. (m. Candice K. Tiner), and William J. Tiner Sr. (m. Colleen M. Tiner); Beloved "Nanny" to 12 grandchildren: Samantha G. Knowlton (m. Kenneth), George L. Davidson (m. Shanna), Emily C. Hines (m. Justin), Sydney A. Davidson, Brynn E. Tiner, Thomas E. Tiner III, Grace E. Tiner, Duncan E. Tiner, Taylor K. Owens (m. Zack), William J. Tiner, Landrum L. Tiner, Stella H. Tiner; and 5 great-grandchildren Graham Knowlton, George Davidson, Noah Davidson, Lucy Hines, and Henry Hines.

Linda was the Grand Matriarch of a large family for a long time; the organizer of family gatherings, holder of family memories, keeper of family recipes, teller of family stories, and collector of everything with sentimental value. She was immensely proud of her loving family and leaves behind traditions, memories, stories, and recipes that her family will proudly carry on together. Linda lived and loved life to the fullest and as she aged would often say, "I just want to do it all again."

Linda touched many lives and made friends with every person whom she encountered. If she knew your story, you most certainly and consistently received her encouragement, empathy, or celebratory words in a lovingly selected Hallmark card every holiday. She graciously helped all those she could and treasured the many friendships she had in life.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11 am, at the Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

