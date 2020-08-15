Linda Belton

BELTON
Mrs. Linda Pearson Belton passed away peacefully August 10, 2020. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from New Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1961. Furthering her education, she attended Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. Mrs. Belton was employed by BellSouth, Inc., having rendered over 25 years of dedicated service before retiring. She was also employed by Hyatt Regency – Jacksonville Riverfront, where she rendered over 14 years of service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a communicant of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, The Reverend Canon Eddie Jones, Jr., Rector; Union of Black Episcopalians, President of Local, Rev. Sidney B. Parker Chapter; she served as an Event Planner, Floral Designer and Owner/Operator of Princess Creations. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Cleopatra Pearson; grandmother, Mrs. Mary Frances Phelts; husband, Zack Belton. Survivors include her children, Rodney E. Wynn, Roger "Chip" Wynn (Key), Robin A. Wynn, Dr. Imani M. Scott, Zack Belton, III and Troy Belton, Sr.; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Ms. Deborah Pearson Roker; brothers, Thomas S. Pearson (Donna), Ronald Pearson (Theresa) and Kevin Pearson (Laurie); a number of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Belton will be held 11AM, Monday, August 17, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, The Reverend Canon Eddie Jones, Jr., Rector, officiating. THIS WILL BE A PRIVATE SERVICE. In adherence to COVID-19 and the CDC mandate, attendees are asked to please wear a mask. A DRIVE-THRU viewing will be held Sunday from 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Arrangements by ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671 alphonsowestmortuary.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com