DUBOW
Linda J. DuBow, 80, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Linda was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, a graduate of Landon High School and attended the University of Florida.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Lawrence "Laurie;" children, Susan, Michael (Helen); and grandchildren Sophie (Aaron), Charlie and Shira.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, February 17th at 1 p.m. at the Jacksonville Jewish Center, 3662 Crown Point Rd. Jacksonville, FL with Graveside Service immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Jacksonville Jewish Center, 904-292-1000.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019