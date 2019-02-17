Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
For more information about
Linda DuBow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DuBow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda DuBow

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda DuBow Obituary
DUBOW
Linda J. DuBow, 80, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Linda was a native of Jacksonville, Florida, a graduate of Landon High School and attended the University of Florida.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Lawrence "Laurie;" children, Susan, Michael (Helen); and grandchildren Sophie (Aaron), Charlie and Shira.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, February 17th at 1 p.m. at the Jacksonville Jewish Center, 3662 Crown Point Rd. Jacksonville, FL with Graveside Service immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda's memory to the Jacksonville Jewish Center, 904-292-1000.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.