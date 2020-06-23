Heiser
Linda Coburn Heiser, 79, of Orange Park, FL, passed away on June 20, 2020. She was born to John Buxton Weaver and Olive Marguerite Coburn in Rocky Mount, NC on January 24, 1941.
Linda lived in Rich Square, NC, graduated high school in 1959, attended Chowan College, and graduated from Barton (Atlantic Christian) College in 1964. She taught at Malibu Elementary in Virginia Beach, VA, where she met and married Herbert William Heiser, Jr. Linda traveled the U.S. from coast to coast with her husband during his 30-year naval career. They made their home in several places: Virginia Beach, VA; Los Alamitos, CA, where she taught school in Santa Ana, CA; San Diego, CA; Memphis, TN (for three tours of duty); New Orleans, LA; Washington, D.C.; and Orange Park, FL. Friends were made from all parts of the country.
Linda was very active in the community; she served as chairperson for the Oak Hollow Neighborhood Watch program for 9 years and volunteered with the CCSO in their Community Policing Unit. She worked for the Clay Today newspaper and then went to work for First American Title in Jacksonville.
Once retired, Linda was busy keeping abreast of happenings in local and county government, working with her district's commissioner/s to improve safety and living conditions within her neighborhood and in Clay County. Linda was also an avid supporter of The Clothes Closet, a local charity.
Her family and friends were utmost in her life.
Linda leaves behind her cherished husband of 55 years, Herbert W. Heiser, Jr. She journeys to meet her loved ones who went before her and to wait for loved ones she left behind; to rejoice once again, being together.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00pm in the Broadus-Raines Chapel.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.