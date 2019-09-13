Home

Linda Joyce Caras Stringer Obituary
Stringer
Linda Joyce Caras Stringer (76), resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed on September 08, 2019. She is predeceased by father Jimmy Caras and is survived by loving husband, Steve Stringer; loving son, Matthew Lawless; grandchildren, Mahana, and Masumi Lawless; sisters, Diana Caras West (Jacksonville) and Marjorie Caras McCrossan (Las Vegas); and many loving nieces and nephews. An avid Caribbean Cruise goer, she traveled frequently to the Bahamas, Freeport, and other locations. Living most of her formative years in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, she moved to Florida in 1971 and was a long-time resident of Arlington, Jacksonville. Linda retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida at the age of 59 in 2002 having worked for almost 25 years.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019
